Second driver questioned as witness in pedestrian fatality; suspect has bail hearing

Aug. 16—MANKATO — The suspect in a vehicular homicide case in Mankato had her bail hearing Wednesday, while a second motorist, who she reportedly was racing before a pedestrian was struck and killed, turned themselves in to police Tuesday for questioning.

Sgt. Troy Christianson of the State Patrol said the person is being questioned as a witness at this point. He said the patrol is continuing its investigation, reconstructing the crash and viewing any camera footage they can find from the area.

An initial reconstruction by the patrol reportedly estimated Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato, was driving 70-75 mph when she hit Jeffrey A. Ward, 66, on Madison Avenue, according to a criminal complaint. The Mankato man died at the scene.

The speed estimate factored in damage on Richmond's vehicle and Ward's injuries, according to the complaint, and there were no pre-impact skid marks found. Richmond reportedly said she looked over at the other motorist as she was racing then saw Ward in front of her when she looked forward again.

Richmond was charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. The complaint alleges that Richmond said the other motorist should also get in trouble for trying to race her before the crash.

Her bail was set at $20,000 with conditions or $100,000 without conditions Wednesday. She was no longer listed in jail custody as of Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old's conditions for release, set during a virtual hearing, include no contact with Ward's family, no use of firearms, and no alcohol or controlled substance use. The conditions don't bar her from driving, according to court records.

Richmond did not yet have an attorney representing her as of Wednesday. She applied for a court-appointed public defender, but presiding Judge Gregory Anderson denied the request because she isn't financially eligible.

Richmond's next court appearance is set for Aug. 24.

Free Press reporter Tim Krohn contributed to this report.