Second eaglet hatches in Hays nest

The second egg in the Hays bald eagles nest hatched this morning.

The second eaglet joins a sibling that hatched Sunday, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

RELATED COVERAGE: 1st eaglet of 2023 hatches in Hays bald eagle nest

Watch the cam here: http://aswp.org/pages/hays-nest.

Now that there are eaglets, an adult bald eagle will stay on the nest constantly.

