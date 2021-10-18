Second East Hartford man pleads guilty in sex trafficking in East Windsor, Windsor Locks

Oct. 18—A second East Hartford man admitted Friday to using a girl younger than 18 as a prostitute at hotels in East Windsor and Windsor Locks during a four-day period in October 2019.

Joel Lindsay, 23, who has also been known as "Joey Guapo," faces a likely sentence of 10 years in federal prison when Judge Vanessa L. Bryant sentences him Jan. 12 in U.S. District Court in Hartford. When he completes the prison time, he is likely to be deported to his native Jamaica.

Lindsay pleaded guilty Friday to sex trafficking of a minor in a hearing held via teleconference before Magistrate Judge Donna F. Martinez, who sits in U.S. District Court in Hartford. Lindsay participated from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, where he said he is recovering from COVID-19.

SEX TRAFFICKING PLEA

DEFENDANT: JOEL LINDSAY, 23, OF EAST HARTFORD, ALSO KNOWN AS "JOEY GUAPO."

GUILTY PLEA: SEX TRAFFICKING OF A MINOR.

SENTENCING: JAN. 12 IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN HARTFORD.

STATUS: HELD WITHOUT BOND.

Lindsay could theoretically face a sentence anywhere from 10 years to life imprisonment. But the two sides in the case have agreed that federal guidelines call for him to receive a sentence no longer than 11 1/4 years, prosecutor Angel M. Krull said during Friday's hearing.

In addition, Lindsay agreed to waive his right to appeal the sentence only if Bryant limits his prison time to 10 years, Martinez explained. That will give Bryant an incentive not to impose a longer sentence.

The prosecutor said deportation is "presumptively mandatory" for a non-citizen convicted of sex trafficking a minor.

Based on statements made during Friday's hearing, Lindsay will be ordered at his sentencing to pay $670 in restitution to the girl and could face more than $250,000 in additional financial penalties, although most of them will depend on his ability to pay.

Lindsay took an apologetic tone during the hearing.

He said he met the girl in October 2019 when "we were both broke," adding that he told her it would probably be a good idea to set up "dates" for her.

He said the girl lied to him about her age but that he had the opportunity to observe her, which federal law takes as proof that a defendant should have known that a victim was underage. He added that he "did blatantly disregard" what he saw.

In addition, Lindsay said, he should have known that the girl was younger than 18 because she was in high school.

"I made a very big mistake, which I'm sorry for," he said, adding that he and his family are paying for that mistake.

The girl told authorities that she turned over all the money she made through prostitution during the four-day period to Lindsay, according to an agreed statement of facts in the plea agreement of his co-defendant in the case, Joseph M. Pina, 24, of East Hartford.

The prostitution occurred from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019, the prosecutor said.

In Pina's plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek a sentence of more than eight years in prison, which is below the minimum called for by federal guidelines.

Lindsay has been held without bond since his arrest in August 2020.

Pina was arrested that same month, and was held without bond until February, when he was released on $100,000 bond. He remains free pending sentencing scheduled for Jan. 19.

