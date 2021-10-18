Second East Hartford man pleads guilty in sex trafficking in East Windsor, Windsor Locks

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Oct. 18—A second East Hartford man admitted Friday to using a girl younger than 18 as a prostitute at hotels in East Windsor and Windsor Locks during a four-day period in October 2019.

Joel Lindsay, 23, who has also been known as "Joey Guapo," faces a likely sentence of 10 years in federal prison when Judge Vanessa L. Bryant sentences him Jan. 12 in U.S. District Court in Hartford. When he completes the prison time, he is likely to be deported to his native Jamaica.

Lindsay pleaded guilty Friday to sex trafficking of a minor in a hearing held via teleconference before Magistrate Judge Donna F. Martinez, who sits in U.S. District Court in Hartford. Lindsay participated from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, where he said he is recovering from COVID-19.

SEX TRAFFICKING PLEA

DEFENDANT: JOEL LINDSAY, 23, OF EAST HARTFORD, ALSO KNOWN AS "JOEY GUAPO."

GUILTY PLEA: SEX TRAFFICKING OF A MINOR.

SENTENCING: JAN. 12 IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN HARTFORD.

STATUS: HELD WITHOUT BOND.

Lindsay could theoretically face a sentence anywhere from 10 years to life imprisonment. But the two sides in the case have agreed that federal guidelines call for him to receive a sentence no longer than 11 1/4 years, prosecutor Angel M. Krull said during Friday's hearing.

In addition, Lindsay agreed to waive his right to appeal the sentence only if Bryant limits his prison time to 10 years, Martinez explained. That will give Bryant an incentive not to impose a longer sentence.

The prosecutor said deportation is "presumptively mandatory" for a non-citizen convicted of sex trafficking a minor.

Based on statements made during Friday's hearing, Lindsay will be ordered at his sentencing to pay $670 in restitution to the girl and could face more than $250,000 in additional financial penalties, although most of them will depend on his ability to pay.

Lindsay took an apologetic tone during the hearing.

He said he met the girl in October 2019 when "we were both broke," adding that he told her it would probably be a good idea to set up "dates" for her.

He said the girl lied to him about her age but that he had the opportunity to observe her, which federal law takes as proof that a defendant should have known that a victim was underage. He added that he "did blatantly disregard" what he saw.

In addition, Lindsay said, he should have known that the girl was younger than 18 because she was in high school.

"I made a very big mistake, which I'm sorry for," he said, adding that he and his family are paying for that mistake.

The girl told authorities that she turned over all the money she made through prostitution during the four-day period to Lindsay, according to an agreed statement of facts in the plea agreement of his co-defendant in the case, Joseph M. Pina, 24, of East Hartford.

The prostitution occurred from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019, the prosecutor said.

In Pina's plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek a sentence of more than eight years in prison, which is below the minimum called for by federal guidelines.

Lindsay has been held without bond since his arrest in August 2020.

Pina was arrested that same month, and was held without bond until February, when he was released on $100,000 bond. He remains free pending sentencing scheduled for Jan. 19.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland Gov. Hogan tells police leaders they’ll have his support as he pushes additional spending

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan continued to push for his “re-fund the police” proposal on Monday, telling a friendly crowd of police officers: “I will continue to have your back.” As the Republican governor prepares his final budget and last set of legislative proposals, he’s pledged to increase police funding by $150 million — a combination of more generous grants to local police departments, ...

  • Spies next door? The suburban US couple accused of espionage

    Jonathan and Diana Toebbes’s story is like a fictional spy caper, blending an all-American couple with technology and betrayal Jonathan Toebbe appears for his first court hearing on 12 October, as seen in a courtroom sketch. Photograph: Reuters When accused spies Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were escorted into a West Virginia court to be arraigned on espionage charges, they looked as any middle-aged, suburban couple might: struck by a dramatic turn in circumstances that comes when placed in an oran

  • Kyle Rittenhouse shooting survivor accuses Kenosha police in suit of coordinating with militia

    The only survivor of a fatal shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests last year has accused law enforcement in a lawsuit of conspiring with a "band of white nationalist vigilantes," the Washington Post reported Saturday.Of note: Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, is due to stand trial on Nov. 1, accused of wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, who filed the suit, and killing two other people protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 25, 2020. He's pleaded not guilty to charges including homicide and

  • The lizard species taking over Vancouver Island is a cause for concern

    I spoke with a curator from the Royal BC Museum about the common wall lizards that are taking over Vancouver Island.

  • 18-year-old arrested in drive-by that killed 13-year-old

    An 18-year-old has been arrested in the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy who was playing with his iPad in his bedroom. James Deanthony Reed was charged Sunday with capital murder in the death of Kei’lan Allen, and was to be held without bond, according to a statement on the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Facebook page. “We believe Reed was targeting one of Kei’lan’s older family members,” the department said.

  • Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney to Present at Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

    Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams all set to perform at annual event

  • Thousands in El Salvador join protests against Bukele government

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -Thousands of people in El Salvador took to the streets on Sunday in protest against President Nayib Bukele who has stoked concern that he is steadily concentrating power and who responded with changing his Twitter profile late in the day to "Emperor of El Salvador". Bukele's apparent joke with his Twitter profile follows an update last month when he changed it to say "Dictator" of El Salvador.

  • For Britain's chicken farmers, Brexit and COVID brew a perfect storm

    When Nigel Upson checks the plucked chicken carcasses dangling from a rotating line at his poultry plant in England, he sees cash haemorrhaging out of his business from a collision of events that has distressed every part of the farm-to-fork supply chain. Like food manufacturers across Britain, Upson was hit this year by an exodus of eastern European workers who, deterred by Brexit paperwork, left en masse when COVID restrictions lifted, compounding his already soaring cost of feed and fuel. Such is the scale of the hit, he cut output by 10% and hiked wages by 11%, a rise that was immediately matched or bettered by neighbouring employers in the northeast of England.

  • Democrats' clean power outlook is very muddy

    Here are two big questions as a key Democratic proposal to slash emissions from power generation flounders: how much its demise would sap climate protections, and what might replace it.Catch up fast: New financial carrots and sticks for utilities to deploy zero-carbon power — the Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP) — look unlikely to stay in Democrats' big social spending and climate bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • EPA announces "roadmap" for forever chemicals regulation

    The Environmental Protection Agency unveiled Monday its planned actions to regulate pervasive industrial "forever chemicals" that are used in hundreds of consumer goods and have been linked to adverse health effects.Why it matters: The long-ignored and largely unregulated chemicals, which can last for hundreds of years without breaking down, are facing new scrutiny under President Biden, who previously promised to designate them as hazardous.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • University of South Carolina coach Dawn Staley becomes highest-paid female coach ever

    The head women's basketball coach at South Carolina scored a new contract worth a stunning $22.4 million.

  • 5 children among 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

    American officials and authorities in Haiti are working to try and free 17 hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped in Port-au-Prince over the weekend, AP reported Monday.The latest: Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement Sunday, "The group of 16 U.S citizens and one Canadian citizen includes five men, seven women, and five children." The Ohio-based organization said they were on a trip to visit an orphanage when they were kidnapped Saturday.Get market news worthy of

  • The Night Sam Cooke Made ‘Chain Gang’ a Hymn to Freedom

    Michael Ochs Archives/GettyThe studio single version of “Chain Gang” was released July 26, 1960. It becomes Cooke’s biggest hit of a year that saw him push a lot of lushly orchestrated fodder at the 45-buying public.Cooke is always conscious of demos. He wants the white suburban girls to buy his records, the older crowd, the Black people in the cities. He doesn’t necessarily care if every demo stocks up on every record. Sam Cooke has doubtless had many Cooke completists, but you really don’t nee

  • 'Coppelia' Exclusive Clip

    Michaela DePrince stars in a film that combines live ballet animation.

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • Former officer and NASA exec found guilty of murdering neighbor after years of disputes over loud music and dog poop

    After Michael Hetle fired a seventh and final shot into Javon Prather's body, he turned to Prather's wife and asked, "You want it too?"

  • Climber's body recovered from mountain after she sent message for help

    Madeline Baharlou-Quivey's message said she had strayed from the standard route to Kit Carson Peak.

  • Illinois Mom Accused of Shooting Dead Man Who Refused to Kiss Her

    Rolling Meadows Police DepartmentA 28-year-old woman in Illinois shot and killed a man earlier this week in bizarre love triangle dispute, according to authorities.The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Claudia Resendiz-Florez was staying with two pals—James Jones and his girlfriend—at their home in the city of Rolling Meadows when the incident unfolded on Thursday night.Prosecutors in Cook County said that the trio were having a drink together when Resendiz-Florez allegedly asked Jones for a kiss.

  • A California man who twice broke into his dad's former home was fatally shot by the new owners, authorities say

    The intruder was shot and killed after he broke into the home for a second time hours after he was released from jail for the first break-in.

  • Brian Laundrie's father was captured removing a yellow protest sign about his daughter from his front yard, report says

    The Laundrie home in North Port, Florida has been met by protesters since Brian's disappearance in mid-September.