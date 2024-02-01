Second Erie drug kingpin wins early release from life sentence for dealing crack in 1990s

The second defendant from Erie to be sentenced to life in federal prison as a convicted drug kingpin has won early release, joining the first kingpin in getting a massive sentencing break.

After years of considering the case, a judge has reduced the life sentence for the latest defendant, John Cooley, and ordered him freed from prison.

Cooley's release follows that of Erie resident and convicted drug kingpin Carl Anthony Knight, who got out of prison in 2021 despite an original sentence of life in a separate case.

In a ruling filed late Wednesday, Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone cut Cooley's life sentence to the approximately 21 years he has served in prison since his arrest in December 2002.

Federal inmate John Cooley, now 67, is shown about six years into his life sentence, which started in 2004.

Cercone gave Cooley a sentence of time served and ordered him released within 21 days. Cercone said Cooley must serve four years of supervised release, a form of probation.

The federal system has no parole, so Cooley's life sentence meant that he was to be incarcerated until he died unless the law changed to allow for early release — as the law did for him and Knight.

Cooley was convicted at trial in 2003 in U.S. District Court in Erie on charges that he led a ring that moved at least 45 kilograms of crack cocaine, or 99 pounds, into Erie County between 1992 and 2002.

Cooley, 67, was 47 when he was sentenced in February 2004 as a drug kingpin, a designation that allowed for a life sentence. He is at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution at Hazelton, in northeastern West Virginia.

Judge cites Cooley's rehabilitation in granting release

Cercone granted Cooley's early release under the First Step Act, the 2018 federal law that allows federal judges to reduce sentences of some defendants convicted of crack-related offenses.

Cercone cited Cooley's efforts at rehabilitation as a major reason he granted early release. During his incarceration, Cercone said in his 28-page opinion, Cooley has mentored inmates, assisted the prison staff and earned the staff's respect. He said Cooley, at 67, is statistically unlikely to fall victim to recidivism.

Cercone said Cooley entered prison with a General Educational Development diploma, but while incarcerated he earned a doctorate in ministry and was ordained as a pastor with an organization called Transfiguration Ministries Worldwide.

"He has been nothing short of an exemplary inmate," Cercone said in his ruling. "He continually has taken advantage of the educational and recreational programs made available to him. He persistently has sought to improve his personal and social skills through these classes and programs."

Also according to the ruling: "Defendant's post-sentencing efforts toward improving himself as a human being are extensive and nothing short of remarkable. He has spent the past 21 years improving himself so that he may help others who are need. He did most of this without any realistic expectation of ever being released.

"In doing so, he has developed a solid foundation and meaningful skills for successful reintegration into community life. These significant and ongoing efforts to improve himself and the chances of his success upon release further support the exercise of our discretion and the reduced sentence of time served."

Cooley plans to counsel youth in Erie, his brother says

Upon his release, Cooley will get to see his four children, 12 grandchildren, six siblings and his 86-year-old mother. Cooley will live in a house in Erie, where his family will be elated to visit with him, his brother Garry Cooley said on Thursday. He said he expects his brother to mentor youth in Erie.

"I am just glad he is going to get out and live his life the way he always planned to live it," Garry Cooley, 62, who lives in Norfolk, Virginia, said by telephone. "He has always helped people."

Garry Cooley said his brother made "some bad choices" but that he had reset his life while in prison.

"He has rehabilitated himself," Garry Cooley said. "He has helped other people rehabilitate themselves. When he gets out, he is going to be productive."

Cooley, family waited years for judge to rule on his release

An assistant federal public defender in Pittsburgh, Samantha Stern, represented John Cooley on his appeal under the First Step Act. She filed his petition for early release in June 2019. That was three months before Carl Knight filed his request. Cooley also filed earlier petitions seeking a sentencing break.

All told, Cooley and his family spent more than seven years to see if Cercone would reduce Cooley's life sentence and let him out of prison early, just as the judge did in Knight's case.

The Erie Times-News referred to Cooley's long wait for a ruling in a story published on Cooley's case in December. That same day, Cercone said in a court order that he would rule on Cooley's request "in the near future."

Cercone's ruling in Cooley's case came three years after he ordered the early release of Knight, the first defendant from Erie to be sentenced to life as a convicted drug kingpin. Knight, 52, was convicted and sentenced in 1999 and served about 22 years before he walked out of prison on Feb. 1, 2021.

First Step Act aims to address racial disparities in crack cases

Knight and Cooley are the only defendants from Erie who were convicted as drug kingpins and sentenced to life in prison. The First Step Act made their early releases possible after they were each unsuccessful in getting their sentences reduced by other legal means.

The First Step Act and its precursor legislation, the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010, are designed to address the racial disparities for defendants like Cooley and Knight, who are Black.

When Knight and Cooley were sentenced, the length of the federal sentences for crack were much higher than those for offenses related to powder cocaine, with a larger percentage of Black defendants sentenced for crack.

Carl Anthony Knight is shown, Feb 8, 2021, at Victory Christian Center, on Erie's east side. Knight, 49, of Erie, was the first defendant in Erie County history sentenced to life for drug trafficking. After spending 22 years in federal prison, he recently had his sentence reduced and was released from prison on Feb. 2, 2021. He was paroled under the federal First Step Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in December 2018.

Many of the lengthy sentences, established with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986, were mandatory, and the stiffer penalties were in response to rise in use of crack cocaine.

Under the First Step Act, between 2019 and early 2023, 29,944 people had been released from federal prison ahead of their original release dates, according to an April 2023 U.S. Department of Justice report and the Sentencing Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advocates for sentencing reform.

Cooley was convicted swiftly at trial

At Cooley's trial, in 2003, the jury convicted him in less than an hour. He was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to traffic in more than 50 grams of crack.

Investigators seized no drugs or money from Cooley and made no undercover buys. Investigators and the U.S. Attorney's Office largely used testimony from Cooley's former suppliers and dealers to convict him.

The U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuted Cooley under a federal statute that carries a maximum sentence of life if the defendant is found guilty of operating a large-scale drug-trafficking operation. Authorities said Cooley's was one of the largest crack cocaine conspiracies ever prosecuted in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The U.S. District Courthouse in Erie

The judge who sentenced Cooley, Sean J. McLaughlin, called him a "drug kingpin" as he ordered him incarcerated for life. He said a life sentence was warranted to protect the community.

"I am convinced that if Mr. Cooley were released from jail," McLaughlin said at the sentencing, "he would quickly resume his criminal activities."

Judge says Cooley has spent 'significant' time in prison

Judge Cercone, based in Pittsburgh, inherited the case when McLaughlin, who was based in Erie, resigned as a judge in 2013. The U.S. Attorney's Office urged Cercone to reject Cooley's request for early release under the First Step Act.

The office highlighted the amount of drugs involved in Cooley's operation as well as trial evidence that showed he used threats of violence to carry out his plans. The office also noted that Cooley was accused at trial of trying to use information from a relative in the Erie Bureau of Police to elude arrest. No one was charged with tipping off Cooley.

Cooley’s life sentence "remains appropriate due to the enormous quantities of drugs distributed by him over the ten-year conspiracy, as well as his efforts to obtain inside police information and to physically threaten those he believed were cooperating against him," an assistant U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh, Adam Hallowell, argued to Cercone in a court filing. "Reducing Cooley’s sentence would disregard the seriousness of his offense and would not be warranted."

Cercone acknowledged Cooley's crimes in ordering him released. Cooley's "drug-trafficking offense was truly the result of a major drug-trafficking operation and it involved a number of exacerbating circumstances," Cercone said in his opinion.

But Cercone said the approximately 21 years that Cooley will have served in prison upon his early release is appropriate. Such a sentence, he said in his opinion, "is a significant sentence that adequately reflects the seriousness of the offense, promotes respect for the law and provides just punishment."

