Second evaluation finds Denver grocery store shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial





A second evaluation of the man accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Denver grocery store found he is incompetent to stand trial.

Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled Friday Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was mentally incompetent to stand trial, which halts all proceedings indefinitely, The Associated Press reported.

Alissa is facing around 50 charges after police say he killed ten people at a King Sooper grocery store in 2020.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he requested for Alissa to be sent to a state mental hospital after four doctors determined he was mentally incompetent for trial, according to the AP.

Further details explaining why doctors believed he was mentally incompetent for trial were not released.

The judge set a hearing for March 15 to check in on Alissa's progress and decide how the case should proceed, the AP noted.

Alissa was first declared incompetent for trial back in October, but prosecutors requested a second evaluation.

In October, psychologists said their "'provisional' mental health diagnosis of Defendant 'limits his ability to meaningfully converse with others.'"