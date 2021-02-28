Second ex-aide accuses Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment

Guardian staff
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock</span>
A second woman has come forward to accuse New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment in a move that has prompted the under-fire Democrat to launch an independent investigation into the allegations.

Charlotte Bennett, who was an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration until November, told The New York Times that he had harassed her last spring, during the height of New York’s fight against the coronavirus – which Cuomo led and which at the time gave him an international reputation for good leadership.

Bennett told the paper Cuomo had asked her a series of inappropriate questions about her personal life, including age differences in romantic relationships, which she believed were sexual overtures. “I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Bennett told the paper.

The news comes after New York City’s mayor and Cuomo’s political rival, Bill de Blasio, on Thursday called for an independent investigation into allegations against Cuomo made by another former aide, Lindsey Boylan. In an essay published on Medium, Boylan described numerous incidents with Cuomo, including an unsolicited kiss in his Manhattan office.

Cuomo has denied Boylan’s allegations.

In a statement in response to the latest accusations from Bennett, Cuomo said he had “never made advances toward Ms Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” He added that he had requested an independent review of her accusations and that Bennett had “every right to speak out”.

“I believe the best way to get to the truth is through a full and thorough outside review,” Cuomo said. Former federal judge Barbara Jones will lead the investigation.

Cuomo’s personal conduct is coming under a harsh spotlight at the same time as his once-vaunted record in battling Covid-19 in New York. Cuomo is now facing an investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors, and his own party wants to take away the emergency powers they granted him during the pandemic.

The attention springs from Cuomo’s actions around the treatment of elderly people in care homes in New York. He created a new provision shielding hospital and nursing home executives from potential liability for decisions that might lead to people’s deaths from Covid, despite taking millions of dollars from the Greater New York Hospital Association and its associated executives and lobbying firms – the healthcare industry group that claims to have “drafted” the immunity clause.

Two days after creating the immunity provision, Cuomo also directed nursing homes to accept patients back from hospital who were infected or might be infected with coronavirus – a move that has caused widespread controversy and allegations that it may have worsened the impact of the pandemic among elderly people.

