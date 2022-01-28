After second ex-girlfriend alleges more bond violations, Lena man faces new charges

OCONTO – An Oconto County man accused of killing a woman in a drunken driving crash now faces eight new charges after an ex-girlfriend accused him of drinking in violation of probation and endangering her.

The latest charges against Travis J. Ragen, 32, are based on three incidents in September, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

The second girlfriend told a sheriff’s office investigator she mixed alcoholic drinks or provided him with alcohol on numerous occasions, including the three incidents in question, which if true would be violation of the absolute sobriety condition of his bond in the homicide case.

The woman claims Ragen pushed her head into the water of the hot tub they shared at his town of Stiles residence. The woman told the investigator she struggled and feared Ragen wouldn’t let her up. She also said Ragen had a handgun on the edge of the tub.

Two nights later, Ragen and the woman went for evening boat ride, launching in Oconto Falls. As they were heading back in the dark, she said Ragen was going faster than he should have since the boat had no lights. The boat hit something in the water, nearly knocking them off the craft. She said Ragen suffered a severely broken arm in the mishap, but he refused to go to hospital because he’d been drinking, though she took him the next day.

Five days later, they drove to a cottage in Marinette County. She said when they stopped for gas, he asked her to purchase an alcoholic beverage for him, and then spent the rest of the day drinking.

Ragen was charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, four counts of felony bail jumping and possession of a firearm while intoxicated and causing injury by intoxicated boat operation.

Defense attorney Corey Mehlos said Ragen denies “a lot of things that are alleged” and that “a lot of things are taken out of context completely.”

The first ex-girlfriend met with the investigator on Sept. 24, outlining alleged incidents of Ragen drinking in February and May of 2020 and March and June of 2021. Ragen was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping over those incidents, and has pled not guilty.

Mehlos, in a motion, noted that a friend of Ragen’s signed an affidavit contending that girlfriend made false statements related to Ragen’s alleged consumption of alcohol while on bond.

Ragen has been in custody on $100,000 cash bond since making his initial appearance Oct. 6 on the four charges. At that hearing, Oconto County Judge Michael T. Judge revoked the $10,000 cash bond he posted on Dec. 12, 2019, following his first appearance on a count of second-degree reckless homicide.

Melissa Cota, 53, of Oconto, was killed in the Nov. 15, 2019, crash, which occurred just after 11 p.m. about 6 miles west of Oconto at State 22 and Logtown Road.

Two additional charges – homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol content – were filed against Ragen the following month after a lab test found Ragen had a 0.21 blood alcohol content after the crash, according to online court records. The maximum legal limit is 0.08.

Ragen also pleaded not guilty to those three charges.

One of Ragen's attorneys, Dennis Melowski, is seeking to have the result of the blood test suppressed, as the deputy at the crash scene did not attempt to obtain a warrant to draw Ragen’s blood after he was taken to a hospital.

After oral arguments in June, Judge ruled the blood test was admissible, saying the deputy relied on the state’s implied consent statute at the time, and that it was a good-faith exception that allows for illegally gathered evidence to be allowed at trial if an officer had reason to believe their actions were legal.

Melowski filed a motion asking Judge to reconsider that ruling, citing rulings made by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 and Wisconsin Supreme Court last year.

Judge said he would issue a ruling after receiving written arguments from Melowski and Assistant District Attorney Lisa Rowe in March.

Ragen is scheduled to be tried on the homicide case and the four felony bail jumping charges beginning May 24.

Ragen remains in custody on a bond that has been raised to $110,000 cash.

