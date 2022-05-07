Second Fairfield teen argues for case transfer

May 6—FAIRFIELD — Lawyers for the second Fairfield teen charged with killing a high school Spanish teacher made arguments Friday for the case to be moved down to juvenile court.

Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, 16, of Fairfield, appeared in the Jefferson County courtroom Friday as his attorney, Christine Branstad, attempted to persuade Judge Shawn Showers to move the case from district court to juvenile court.

Miller and 17-year-old Jeremy Everett Goodale face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after 65-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher, was found dead at a city park on Nov. 3, 2021.

Iowa law requires those charged with forcible felonies aged 16 or older to be charged in district court. However, through a process known as a reverse waiver, a judge can order the case into the jurisdiction of the juvenile court.

Goodale's attorneys argued for that waiver last week, and Miller's attorneys made similar arguments Friday. Showers will issue a written ruling for both teens later but didn't specify a timeframe.

Prosecutors oppose the effort, saying there's not enough time or resources for the juvenile court system to rehabilitate the two teens. They cite a report from the Juvenile Court Services officer that recommended the case remain in district court.

However, attorneys and experts hired by the defense teams say the brain doesn't finish development until someone is in their 20s, and that the juvenile system can provide targeted programming that would better rehabilitate their clients.

On Friday, Dr. Craig Rypma, a clinical and forensic psychologist, said he recommended that Miller be referred to juvenile court.

"He is intelligent," Rypma testified. "He has demonstrated his capacity for learning. He is a kind young man.

"He is compassionate — as a matter of fact, during my evaluation, he demonstrated his capacity for compassion regarding this crime. He has potential for ... continuing to contribute positively to his community and to his church and to his family."

Rypma said Miller told him what happened in this case was "awful and should never have occurred." He said that compassion was "significant" for a 16-year-old, considering the tense situation. "Other adolescents I have evaluated are not capable ... of demonstrating that kind of compassion," he said, relying on his roughly four decades of experience.

Citing brain development science, Rypma said the juvenile system was best for Miller's rehabilitation because services could be provided sooner than in the adult system, which would likely hold programming until closer to Miller's release.

"I think his treatment would be significantly delayed, and that becomes important in light of what we know about adolescent brain development," Rypma said. "And that concerns me, I think the time for rehabilitation is essentially in the next year to 18 months."

During testimony, Rypma pushed back against an assertion from prosecutors that he was simply giving an opinion he was paid to give. He testified that the last case Branstad had hired him for, he ultimately believed adult court was the best path for another juvenile defendant.

Prosecutors and a juvenile court officer say there isn't enough time for the system to properly rehabilitate Miller before they would lose jurisdiction over him. That would happen once he turns 18, or when he obtains his high school equivalency degree.

Branstad pointed to an Iowa law that says jurisdiction can last until the age of 21. Karen Dennler, a Juvenile Probation Officer, testified that her understanding was that the system no longer supervises a child once they reach 18.

The offense alleged is a significant factor in Dennler's recommendation to keep the teen in adult court, saying the recommendation would be different if Miller was charged with a lesser crime, like assault.

Prosecutors have contended there is no treatment program for homicide defendants in the juvenile system. But Rypma said one isn't necessary.

"The prison system ... has a program for people who murder," Rypma said. "They have a program that deals with those symptoms and characteristics that need intervention around safety issues and better decision making and that kind of thing, of individuals who have committed murder. ... But the juvenile system can also do that."

Several exhibits were entered into the record by Branstad on Friday. One, a report card from Miller's freshman year showing a grade point average of 3.846 for the first semester, and 3.3436 for the second semester. Other exhibits included 17 reference letters from various community and family members, and multiple photos of Miller with family.

The letters paint Miller as a hardworking and good kid, Branstad said.

"Statement after statement after statement by the community, in all different roles, stating that Chaiden Miller has repeatedly been patient, thoughtful, affectionate, hardworking, considerate," Branstad said. She said there's nothing in his past to indicate there's "some sort of hardened pattern that can't be corrected."

She argued the resources of juvenile court are more specific to children, and would allow Miller to obtain resources immediately "while he is still in this growth and transition period."

Dennler said state funding issues have caused delays in obtaining services, but Branstad argued that shouldn't be why her client stays in adult court.

"Given that there are reasonable prospects for rehabilitation, the funding of the state isn't the overriding consideration — it's the capability of this young man," Branstad said. "I understand programs may be delayed or hard to get into, but they're available and there's a method."

"The best prospects for rehabilitation are right now," she said.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald.