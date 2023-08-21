Second fatality reported as Medical Lake, Elk wildfires grow overnight, crews work to protect property

Aug. 20—A second person was found dead within areas of Spokane County consumed by wildfire flames that erupted Friday afternoon.

Spokane County Sheriff Cpl. Mark Gregory said a body was found inside the area burned by the Oregon Road fire in North Spokane County on Sunday afternoon. A cause had not been determined.

Another person was found dead in the Gray fire, which burned hundreds of homes and buildings in Medical Lake and the surrounding area Friday. That fire has grown to 12,000 acres and is considered 10% contained.

Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said firefighters made a lot of progress toward securing the northern perimeter around Medical Lake and Four Lakes.

Shifting winds pushed the fire to the southwest overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. There are about 400 firefighters and support staff working on it.

Fire officials reported Sunday morning that fire activity has moderated, allowing crews to build some containment lines and help protect homes.

Other crews worked hard overnight Saturday to establish control lines on the southern front burning toward Tyler, Washington.

Rohrbach said the dense smoke has prevented the use of aircraft, so efforts have been focused on the ground.

Better assessments within the fire perimeter should soon produce a more accurate count of structures damaged.

"Overall, we are cautiously optimistic about containing the fire," Rohrbach said "but we certainly are not out of the woods given the incredibly dry fuels."

The wind was more favorable as it decreased Sunday, and Rohrbach is hopeful moisture forecasted in the next few days will help.

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels reminded residents the evacuation zones are still in place.

"We will let you know as soon as possible when it is safe to return to your home," Nowels said.

Avista Corp. is repairing downed power lines and replacing power poles. More than 560 homes and businesses in the area remained without power.

A long stretch of Interstate 90 continues to be closed. Fire officials with the Northeast Washington Interagency fire team reported Sunday morning that crews were removing trees that had fallen onto the highway or had become weakened by the fire.

The closure, and detours, prompted long lines of traffic on Sunday afternoon. The Washington Department of Transportation reported "significant backups" on U.S. Highway 2 headed west. Motorists may also use U.S. Highway 195 south to state Route 23 if trying to drive west.

Convoys of fire vehicles left Cheney Middle School in different directions after a Sunday morning briefing.

Meanwhile, exhausted night crews returning from the front lines rinsed off in a shower trailer and got a bite to eat from a catering truck.

Crews had tents pitched across the school fields, which served as the fire's command center.

The parking lot was full of fire rigs from across Washington and Oregon.

An evacuation center operated by the Red Cross remains open at Spokane Falls Community College.

Behind the fire lines, Medical Lake resident Mark Schumacher leaned on his shovel and dumped water on another hotspot in the burned out lot across from his home.

"I stayed against rules and regulations," Schumacher said. "I got on my roof and I got my garden hose and I saved both of them," he said, referring to to his neighbor's blue house with a fence warped from the heat on South Hallett Street.

Schumacher is a retired Air Force civil engineer who has lived in the neighborhood since 2004.

He saw the fire sweep in across the street from his home Friday night, burning so hot trees just exploded into flames.

The house across the road seemed to ignite from underneath as his neighbors watched from their driveway.

"I kept hearing explosions," Schumacher said of propane tanks and other materials.

"Trees, they exploded and flamed up like a Roman candle immediately," he said.

Ever since the flames died down, he has been watching for hotspots and digging out roots that are burning underground.

He added that lots of wildlife has been coming through the neighborhood, including an Appaloosa horse.

"I've been here just making sure everything is cool — not hot," he said.

Elk fire

The wildfire burning near Elk, called the Oregon fire, remains 0% contained and has burned 9,278 acres of forest and cropland along with dozens of homes.

A large area east of Elk remains under a Level 3 evacuation, which means people should leave immediately.

An evacuation center at Riverside High School remains open for people to take shelter and accept supplies.

Firefighters will spend Sunday protecting homes and buildings, and securing containment lines. Bulldozers and hand crews will continue building lines along the east and south side of the fire.

Federal aid was approved to fight both the Elk and Medical Lake fires on Friday, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Winona fire

The wildfire burning in Whitman County west of Colfax near the tiny town of Winona is now 40% contained.

It has burned 2,525 acres of grass and brush and continues to threaten cropland, pastures and some homes and outbuildings. When the fire ignited on Friday afternoon it destroyed a home, damaged another and burned several outbuildings during evacuations. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There are about 120 firefighters working to extinguish it.

This story is developing.