Second federal lawsuit filed over search of another Jay County student

PORTLAND, Ind. — For a second time in 10 days, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a Jay County student over body searches conducted by school officials.

The first suit, filed Jan. 9, was on behalf of a seventh-grade student at Jay Junior-Senior High School who was searched on Nov. 21 after a classmate claimed she had a weapon.

The second lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne, is on behalf of a high school sophomore who alleges she was searched twice — on Aug. 24 and again on Nov. 29 — after she was accused of possessing a vape, a device used for inhaling substances containing nicotine.

Defendants in the most recent lawsuit are Bradley Milliman, dean of students, and Rebecca Hudson, school nurse — both also named as defendants in the first suit — and another school nurse, Nancy Snyder.

The suit contends the sophomore, while being observed by Milliman and a nurse, was "required to pull up her shirt to show her waist band" and to "pull out and shake the front of her bra, exposing her breasts."

The "very intrusive first search took place even though a metal-detector wand failed to alert the presence of anything in her bra," according to a press release issued by the ACLU.

ACLU officials said the searches of the sophomore had caused "significant emotional and mental harm," and violated the teen's Fourth Amendment rights, which protect citizens from unreasonable searches.

According to the lawsuit, the Nov. 29 search took place after the student was found skipping class in a school restroom.

"Being made to expose herself in front of school officials is a nightmare for any young girl, and is certainly a nightmare for any parent," the student's father said in the ACLU release. "This is clearly a pattern and there must be consequences."

Ken Falk, legal director for the ACLU of Indiana, called the searches "completely unreasonable."

"Schools are not constitutional dead zones and we are hopeful that the court will hold these school officials accountable," Falk said. Attorneys in both lawsuits have asked that juries determine damages.

The Jay County school system is not named as a defendant in either lawsuit.

After the first suit was filed, Jeremy Gulley, Jay school superintendent, said he would have no further comment "until there is opportunity for a review of facts in concert with the district’s legal counsel."

