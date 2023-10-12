Second felony incest charge filed against Kalispell man accusing of sexual abuse

Oct. 11—Prosecutors earlier this month filed a second felony incest charge against a Kalispell man accused of sexually abusing a teenage non-blood relative in 2022.

Jeremy Michael Hoskin, 48, is expected to appear back in Flathead County District Court on Thursday for his arraignment on his amended charges. He pleaded not guilty to the first count of felony incest in August 2022. Judge Heidi Ulbrich is presiding over the case.

Authorities learned of the allegations from a medical professional, who told detectives with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office that a client alerted her to the sexual abuse in April 2022 in Bigfork, court documents said. Hoskin, who knew the victim, allegedly groped the girl's breasts after taking her out to practice driving on April 19 of that year.

According to court documents, Hoskin also tried to get her pants off and proposed the two get a hotel room.

The victim supplied investigators with text messages from Hoskin that corroborated her account, court documents said.

The new incest charge, filed in district court on Oct. 6, lists an earlier incident of sexual abuse between Hoskin and the victim occurring on April 16, 2022.

The case was poised to go before a jury twice before, but continued both times at the behest of Hoksin's defense team. Ulbricht had scheduled a six-day trial for the case on Oct. 4 — set to begin Nov. 6 — just days before prosecutors filed the amended charges, necessitating another arraignment.

Felony incest is punishable by life in prison or up to 100 years behind bars and a fine of $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.