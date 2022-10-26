Second former Chappell School worker named in lawsuit, accused of inappropriately touching girl

Another former Chappell School worker is at the center of an investigation, accused of inappropriately touching a 4-year-old girl.

A warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation was written and forwarded to the State Attorney’s office for review, but the worker is currently not facing any criminal charges. It comes to light after 19-year-old Anthony Josiah Guadalupe was arrested, accused of molesting children at the Longleaf campus of the school in July.

A 45-page police report that mentions the now-former worker as a suspect and said the type of behavior was caught on video numerous times.

In the report, when he spoke to deputies, it said he did not think the behavior was inappropriate and said he didn’t touch children in a sexual manner.

The report said 34-year-old Neal Beaver touched a young girl and the lawsuit mentioned it happened in front of another child.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation in December 2021. That report said there was surveillance video of the incident and several interactions between the two.

The report said there were numerous occasions showing him hugging, holding, touching or rubbing her body.

One video deputies looked at, according to the report, showed he was seen rubbing the child’s back and then lower on her back side and squeezing that area.

As of May 16 this year, the report said a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation was written and forwarded to the State Attorney’s office for review, but right now, Beaver isn’t facing charges.

Action News Jax Law and Safety expert Dale Carson, a former police officer and current attorney with decades of experience, said there’s a few reasons why that could be.

“There are a number of things going on here. There’s been a change in the prosecution of these cases. They are now able to use video footage in lieu of actual victim testimony, which is always difficult with young children, so the State Attorney’s Office has to make sure they can bring this conclusively to trial within 175 days of an arrest and all of that seems like a long time, but in criminal justice it’s not,” he said. “Add the fact the individual fled to Germany is another stumbling block.”

It should be noted it said a worker is the one who reported the behavior.

Also, a civil lawsuit from parents is also going after the school and two of its workers.

The complaint said a woman was watching her child’s classroom video and saw Guadalupe touching two minor children in what appeared to be a sexual manner.

It said she took screenshots of that and got in contact with the school. The complaint then said for at least a month, the lawsuit claims both Melanie Williams and Heather Benacia knew or should have known about what Guadalupe is accused of doing, and that they didn’t do anything about it.

It also said they knew about accusations made against Beaver but did nothing. Right now, he is not facing criminal charges.

Carson said the lawsuits’ validity hasn’t been confirmed yet.

“We don’t know whether that is true or not because we don’t know whether not the complaint, which lists the allegations, is accurate and we won’t know that until the conclusion of civil trial or settlement,” he said.

The website said all staff members are mandatory child abuse reporters; Carson said that’s a requirement.

“If you have access to children in a professional capacity and you become aware a child has been molested or injured in some way you’re required to report that,” he said.

Action News Jax reached out to the school for comment on both situations but haven’t heard back yet.

