Second former CNN producer under police investigation

A former CNN producer is under investigation for allegations regarding "juvenile victims" in Fairfax, Virginia, the second former employee to be tied to accusations involving minors this month.

Rick Saleeby, a former senior producer at the network, is being investigated by detectives of the child exploitation unit under Fairfax County Police's Major Crimes Bureau, the department confirmed in a statement to NBC News Thursday. A spokesman for the department was not able to provide additional details.

"While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance," the statement said.

It’s unclear whether Saleeby has been charged with a crime and police did not say what led to their investigation.

Saleeby did not immediately respond to a phone call from NBC News Thursday. Fairfax County court records were not available online and the courthouse was closed Thursday ahead of the New Year's Eve holiday.

CNN confirmed that Saleeby was no longer employed by the network, saying in a statement that he resigned from his position more than two weeks ago.

News of the investigation into Saleeby comes weeks after another former CNN producer, John Griffin, was indicted by federal grand jury for allegedly enticing minors to engage in “unlawful sexual activity” at his Vermont property.

Griffin was charged with three counts of "using a facility of interstate commerce" to lure minors and people claiming to be their parents to train them to be sexually subservient, according to U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont. Griffin entered a plea of not guilty on all three charges last week.