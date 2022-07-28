Second Fort Worth man arrested in connection with May 2021 homicide near homeless shelter

A second Fort Worth man has been arrested in connection with the May 2021 shooting death of a 31-year-old man in the city’s Near East Side, according to police and court records.

Jail records show that 34-year-old Jason Smith was booked into jail on Monday.

Smith is accused in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Hassan Harris on May 21, 2021. The shooting also left 46-year-old Martin Cisneros dead, but court records do not show any charges filed in Cisneros’ case.

Jail records indicated that 33-year-old Cornelius Ladell Henderson was arrested in November in connection with the shooting. He is also charged in Harris’ death.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a shooting call at about 2 p.m. on May 21, 2021, in the 1500 block of E. Presidio St. Officers found Harris unresponsive in the 2300 block of Cypress Street near Presidio.

Police also found Cisneros unresponsive on a sidewalk on the same block.

The two who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals, where they later died.

Police did not provide any information on a motive for the shooting, and warrants in the case have not been released.

The shooting occurred in front of the True Worth Place homeless shelter.

At the time, police said, according to a preliminary investigation, that there were two shooters involved and the first of the two shootings followed an argument around a car. Investigators didn’t know what the altercation was about. During the argument, a man pulled a gun and shot the man he was arguing with, a police spokesman said.

A second gunman — who police said was in the area but whose connection or lack thereof to others involved was unknown at that time — pulled a gun and fired at the first shooter, hitting a bystander in True Worth Plaza, in front of the daytime shelter.

Tarrant County criminal court records show that Henderson is accused of being involved in the May 21, 2021, killings just days after he shot to death another man.

Court records indicate that 52-year-old Jose Favela died on May 17, 2021, from multiple gunshot wounds during a robbery in a motel room in Fort Worth.

Henderson is charged in the shooting of Favela. A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict two other men arrested with Henderson in connection with that murder case.