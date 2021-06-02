Second free pop-up health clinic in 76104 will come with the COVID-19 vaccine

A second free pop-up health clinic will take place in the ZIP code with the lowest life expectancy in Texas and this time, it will include the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be in operation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Evans Avenue Plaza, 1062 Evans Ave. People ages 12 and up can get the COVID vaccine if they want it.

Participants can also go through diabetes, blood pressure, vision and other preventative screenings. They will receive information on the JPS connection program and will be given food boxes to take home.

Each participant will also be able to sign up for continuing care at Mercy Clinic, 800 W. Berry St.

Then, on June 26, there will be a free back to school shots drive beginning at 10 a.m. for children up to 18 years old at the same address.

The full clinic will be rescheduled for June 26 if it rains.

“While the emphasis is focused on the healthcare needs in Zip code 76104, anyone is welcome to take advantage of the services,” Maribeth Ashley, director of District 8, said in an email.

The September Star-Telegram series, titled “Life & Death in 76104,” chronicled life in three neighborhoods south of downtown Fort Worth — Historic Southside, Morningside and Hillside. The series was sparked by a 2019 UT Southwestern study that found residents of the 76104 ZIP code have the lowest life expectancy rate in the state.

Many factors drive the inequity in the mostly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, including a lack of access to jobs and groceries. Access to health care is one of the most glaring disparities. Though the ZIP code is in the shadow of Fort Worth’s medical district, prompt health care remains out of reach for many residents because of poor transportation and high cost.

There are no permanent clinics or pharmacies in the three neighborhoods.