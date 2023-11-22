Second Fulton County jailer arrested in less than a week, this time accused of impersonating officer

In less than one week, two Fulton County detention officers have been arrested and fired.

On Wednesday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced that Detention Officer Jessie Scott, 23, had been arrested and fired.

He has been charged with five counts of violation of oath of public officer, two counts of distributing obscene materials, one count each of impersonating a public officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer and unauthorized possession of prohibited items by inmates.

Scott’s arrest and termination both came on Wednesday.

There is no word on what led to those charges.

He was hired in December 2022 and was still considered a probationary employee. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the North Annex Jail in Alpharetta.

“When an officer chooses to violate their oath and display behavior that compromises our facilities, they must be held accountable,” said Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat. “The termination of two officers in just two weeks demonstrates that we are beyond reproach to ensure the safety of all employees and the inmates in our care and custody. Our Jail Investigations and Criminal Investigations Units are working diligently to investigate employee misconduct and bring these offenders to justice.”

On Saturday, deputies announced that Detention Officer Latasha Baker, 37, had been arrested on Nov. 16 and fired the next day.

She is charged with three counts of possession of prohibited items by inmate and three counts of violation of oath of office. She was released from the Fulton County Jail over the weekend.

