Second Fundraiser Set Up for Elderly Asian Violently Attacked by Man in San Francisco

San Francisco police have arrested a man in connection to a violent assault along Market Street and 7th Street on Wednesday morning against two elderly Asian people: an 83-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman who fought back. Steven Jenkins, 39, was booked on two counts of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and two counts of elder abuse, reports ABC7.

This is 83-year old Ngoc. He was 1 of 2 Asian seniors attacked along Market & 7th yesterday Parts of his neck broken & he has other serious injuries. A @gofundme is being made. If this image isn’t enough for there to be change in this city I don’t know what is #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/Ex6ZmXW24N — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 18, 2021

The male victim, a Vietnamese American named Ngoc Pham, was shopping for groceries when he was attacked. Ngoc sustained injuries such as cuts, bruises and a fractured nose. Doctors have also recommended an MRI scan to check for fractures in his neck bones. The Community Youth Center of San Francisco (CYCSF) has organized a fundraiser campaign on GoFundMe to cover the victim’s medical bills. It currently raised over $117,000 of its $25,000 goal as of this writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dion Lim (@dionlimtv)

The female victim, identified as Xiao Zhen Xie, was punched in the face but she managed to fight Jenkins off with a stick. Xie suffered injuries to her eye and her face while the man was left bloodied.

With Xie's daughter Dong-Mei Li interpreting, she told KPIX how shaken up Xie was by the attack. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Li was quoted as saying. “The right eye still cannot see anything and still bleeding and we have something to absorb the bleeding.” Li said her mother's mental health has been unstable, she gets dizzy and can only eat porridge since the incident. Xie’s family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help with her medical expenses. It has raised over $625,000 of its $50,000 goal as of this writing. In a statement, SFPD revealed that a security guard chased Jenkins after attacking Pham."As Jenkins was fleeing, he assaulted the female victim," police noted. "The security guard was able to detain Jenkins until officers arrived."Investigators believe the attacks were unprovoked and are currently looking into racial bias as a possible motive.Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Featured Image via KPIX CBS (left) and Dion Lim (right)

