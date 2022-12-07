Second Future Generations Commissioner appointed

Wales' second Future Generations Commissioner will be Derek Walker, currently chief executive of the not-for-profit organisation Cwmpas.

He will start work after Sophie Howe, who has done the job since 2016, steps down early next year.

The Future Generations Commissioner's role is to encourage public bodies to consider the long-term consequences of decisions.

Mr Walker said it was about "leading transformation across our nation".

Cwmpas, which means scope in English, was formerly known as the Wales Co-operative Centre and describes itself as a development agency focused on "building a fairer, greener economy and a more equal society".

Mr Walker previously worked at the Big Lottery Fund (Wales), the Wales TUC and Stonewall Cymru.

The commissioner monitors whether public bodies comply with the Well-being of Future Generations Act, which came into force in 2016 and says all public organisations must carry out "sustainable development".

Mr Walker said it was a "vital role in leading transformation across our nation, to create better lives and futures for our citizens" but he did not "underestimate the challenge ahead".

"The Well-being of Future Generations Act provides Wales with a legislative framework that gives us the opportunity to lead the world in sustainable development."

"I commit to doing all I can to support public bodies in ensuring implementation matches the ambition of the act," he said.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Wales needs a strong, independent, and respected individual to take on the role of commissioner, helping us all to leave a better legacy for people and planet.

"Derek comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience, and I know he will build the relationships across Wales to continue the movement for change initiated by the Well-being of Future Generations Act and the work of Sophie Howe."