Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff escorted from Black History Month event after bomb threat at DC school

WASHINGTON – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was evacuated from a Washington, D.C., high school on Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to a Washington public schools official.

The event to commemorate Black History Month at Dunbar High School in northwest Washington lasted about five minutes before a Secret Service agent quickly ushered Emhoff from the room. School staff and students were ordered to evacuate shortly after.

District of Columbia Public Schools press secretary Enrique Gutierrez told reporters a bomb threat had been called in, prompting officials to clear the building.

"I think everyone is safe. The building is clear," Gutierrez said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed it was on the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Dunbar Principal Nadine Smith told reporters students were sent home for the day.

"Our protocol is to clear the building and move the kids away. DCPS just gave us directions to make sure, to go ahead and send the kids home. We won’t be able to clear the building for probably another hour or two," she said.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent following an apparent security concern, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Washington.

Katie Peters, Emhoff's communications director, tweeted the second gentleman was safe.

"U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty," Peters wrote. "Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work."

The incident comes as the FBI is investigating security threats made to more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

