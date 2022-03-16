Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, forcing Vice President Kamala Harris to miss an evening ceremony to recognize Equal Pay Day.

The White House announced Emhoff's positive test shortly before Harris was scheduled to appear with Biden at the 6 p.m. ceremony in the White House east room in celebration of Women's History Month.

Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary to the vice president, said Harris did not participate "out of an abundance of caution" but that the vice president tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will continue to be tested.

Shortly after noon, Emhoff attended an event at the Marvin Gaye Greening Center in Northeast Washington, D.C., in honor of AmeriCorps week, and he interacted with the center's staff and members of the press. The White House did not say when on Tuesday Emhoff's test came back positive.

Emhoff himself tweeted about his test, writing: "I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait."

In his remarks at the Equal Pay Day event, Biden noted Harris' absence because of Emhoff's positive test. Biden initially referred to Emhoff as the "the first lady’s husband" before realizing that would mean him.

"Let's send her our love," Biden said of Harris. Of Emhoff, the president said, "He’s feeling very well, I’m told."

The Equal Pay Day ceremony appeared to be the most packed indoor White House event of the Biden presidency, which has operated largely under COVID-19 safety restrictions that has limited capacities. Most in attendance, including members of Congress and White House officials, did not wear masks.

A few hours earlier, Harris stood to the side of Biden as the president signed a $1.5 trillion government funding bill into law. Biden next week is set to travel to Brussels for a NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House this month ended its mask mandate, as positive COVID-19 cases in the District of Columbia have plummeted. The White House announced on Tuesday that it would be resuming public tours on April 15, two years after free tours of the White House ceased during the coronavirus pandemic.

