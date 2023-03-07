Second Georgetown County student charged with making student threats

A Georgetown County student has been charged with making student threats.

This is the second Georgetown County student in a week who has been charged with making threats at a school.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged the 12-year-old Waccamaw Middle School student Tuesday with making the threats, and the child was detained at school until his parents arrived, according to a statement.

No weapons were found at the school. The school continued to operate under normal conditions and no students or staff were in danger, the statement said.

On Feb. 28, a 10-year-old Waccamaw Intermediate School student also was charged with making student threats, according to the sheriff’s office.

A male student allegedly made threats to three female and one male student at the Pawleys Island school, according to a police report. The report did not say what type of threats were made.