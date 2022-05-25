Second-grade student brings gun, ammo to California school, official says

A second-grade student brought a gun and loaded magazine to school, according to Sacramento City Unified School District officials.

The incident took place Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary School in the Meadowview neighborhood, the same day an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 school children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas,” read a late-night email to families from Sacramento City Unified. “This is due in large part to the bravery and awareness of the students who came forward and alerted staff at Kemble today.”

Kemble staff members were alerted by students that a classmate brought the weapon to school. They found the gun and “an accessible loaded magazine” in the desk of the pupil, according to the district’s statement.

School officials called Sacramento police, who opened an investigation.

District officials reminded families to alert authorities if they see suspicious activities on campus, to “see something, say something.”

“As you hug your child tighter tonight, we encourage you to remind them that when they see a threat or a potentially dangerous situation, they must tell a trusted member of their school community,” the statement said.

The district said it is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.

Several weapons have been found on and near Sacramento-area campuses in recent months.

A Luther Burbank High student was arrested for bringing a loaded Glock 9mm to school in January.

In April, Roseville High School was placed on lockdown after a report of a possible firearm on campus. The student accused of bringing the gun to school fled from campus and authorities arrested the student and recovered a gun off-campus.

A day later, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies chased down a school bus after receiving a report that a Monterey Trail High School student had a firearm, which turned out to be an Airsoft replica gun.

In early May, a Foothill High student was detained after Twin Rivers Unified official found the student to be carrying a firearm on campus.

Also on Wednesday, authorities in Roseville announced they had arrested a Westpark High School student who was found with a list of names that indicated potentially harm other students. Roseville police say the student had previously brought a gun to school.