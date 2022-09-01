Second-grade teacher at Palm Beach Gardens school arrested on child pornography charges

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A second-grade teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Timber Trace Elementary teacher Edward Jeffrey Parker, 54, of Jupiter Farms is charged with 30 counts of possessing child pornography of 10 or more images of "Sexual Performance by a Child," a news release from PBSO said.

Parker told investigators that material he viewed was "not real" and described it as art, according to an arrest report made public Thursday.

During a court hearing at the Palm Beach County Jail on Thursday morning, Circuit Court Judge Kirk Volker set Edward's bail at $150,000 and ordered that he have no contact with children or internet capable devices.

Parker was assigned a public defender during the hearing. Palm Beach County Jail records show he remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Parker was assigned a public defender

Parker, who was arrested off campus, has worked at the Palm Beach Gardens elementary school since 2002, according to a Palm Beach County schools news release.

PBSO investigators say Parker was linked to a Google email account that was reported to have uploaded 50 files of anime and videos depicting children being sexually abused.

In June, Google officials reported an account that had a different name and date of birth listed. Results from a search warrant revealed information identifying Parker as the account's holder and a Palm Beach County School District employee, the report said.

School police confirmed last week that Parker is a teacher and on Tuesday, a judge signed warrant to search his residence. Parker admitted that the reported account belonged to him but claimed he had not used it in years, the arrested report said.

He reportedly admitted to viewing child sexual exploitation but denied downloading it. He told investigators the material he viewed was "not real" and described it as art, the report said.

Story continues

He declined to answer additional questions.

Guilty plea: Ex-Pahokee High teacher pleads guilty to battery charges for touching, choking female students

More: Florida strips former Palm Beach County teacher of her license after relationship with student

Charged: Jupiter teacher arrested on charges of unlawful sexual activity with former student

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office booked Parker into the county jail Wednesday morning. No information on a bail hearing was immediately available.

"I want to assure all of our families that our school and District take all allegations of misconduct very seriously. Mr. Parker will not be returning to our campus," Principal Kathy Pasquariello wrote to parents.

Want more education news? Sign up for ourExtra Credit weekly newsletter, delivered every Friday!

The district said it has no indication at this time that any criminal activity involved the school or its students. But they urge parents to reach out to PBSO Detective Malory Wildove at (561) 688-4079.

Holly Baltz is the investigations and school editor at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hbaltz@pbpost.com. Support local investigative journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach Gardens teacher arrested on child pornography charges