Second Gresham Fire building closes for dangerous radon levels

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another Gresham Fire Department building has closed down after it tested for dangerously high levels of radon less than a month after Station 75 in Troutdale temporarily closed for the same reason.

A spokesperson for the City of Gresham confirmed to KOIN 6 News via email that Gresham Fire’s training center located at 19204 NE San Rafael St. tested above safe limits for the naturally occurring toxic gas on Monday. Two mitigation systems were installed Thursday and officials will be conducting tests over the weekend for post-mitigation results.

In a Facebook post for the Gresham Professional Firefighters Local 1062, firefighters said assigned staff have “temporarily vacated the building during the closure” and that the building would re-open after testing confirms the mitigation measures have been successful.

