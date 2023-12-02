Second group of Ukrainians completes training on Patriot systems in Germany

Germany has completed the training of the second group of Armed Forces of Ukraine servicemen in the operation of the Patriot air defence system.

Source: DW, citing Bundeswehr Lieutenant General Andreas Marlow, commander of the multinational training command, as reported by European Pravda.

Marlow said the training course of about 70 soldiers and officers from Ukraine lasted for more than six weeks, and such a level of personnel competence was achieved that would allow them to independently work with this air defence system and perform air defence tasks.

He noted that the protection of Ukraine's airspace is the main task, since Russian strikes are purposefully destroying its civilian infrastructure.

Quote: "We, of course, received a lot of tactical advice from the Ukrainians about what they learned in the battles with the Russians, from infantry to engineering troops and air defence," Marlow said, adding that the Bundeswehr is reviewing its operational principles based on this information.

Experienced Ukrainian anti-aircraft officers, many of whom operated Soviet air defence systems, including S-300 air defence systems, participated in the program.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that another Patriot air defence system, which Germany will deliver, is to be deployed in Ukraine in the winter.

Back in October, the German Ministry of Defence reported that they would send an additional Patriot system and IRIS-T systems to Ukraine, but the date of their shipment was not specified.

In mid-November, Martin Jäger, German ambassador to Ukraine, stated that Germany would deliver two more IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine by the end of the year.

