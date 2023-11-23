Second Harvest, ADM give away free Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Valdosta families.
Second Harvest of South Georgia and ADM Valdosta teamed up to give Valdosta food boxes to prep for Thanksgiving.
Inflation, artificial intelligence, and Taylor Swift all may be fodder for Turkey Day table talk — during a feast costing 4.5% less than last year’s holiday meal.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give an update on the NBA In-Season Tournament before talking about the NBA things they’re most thankful for this holiday season and discussing players/teams/GMs as parts of a Thanksgiving feast.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Disney is hoping to reverse its Thanksgiving slump at the box office this year. But is that just wishful thinking?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Over 55 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Historically, the S&P 500 tends to end Thanksgiving week in the green, and the bullish seasonals don't end there.
Stocks rose on Wednesday amid a low volume trading day as investors prepare for the market holiday on Thursday.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Experts share the best way to store leftovers, from using clear containers to marking your calendar
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
For many American families, this time of year means presents to buy and wrap, dinners to cook and host and a seemingly endless stream of events to prepare for — and often, that all falls on the shoulders of women.
With these festive decorations, you'll be the most popular home on the block come December.
Ninety percent of survey respondents said they plan on spending as much on cannabis, or more, than they have for past Thanksgivings.
Score brand-new deals on the biggest brands (Apple! Dyson! Lego!) at Walmart's Black Friday sale.