Second Harvest in need of assistance amid loss of summer EBT program

ELMWOOD, La. (WGNO) – Local nonprofits are reacting to the news that Governor Jeff Landy passed up on the federally funded summer EBT program.

The program provided benefits to low-income families to feed kids during the summer.

In the 23 parishes that Second Harvest Food Bank serves, their staff estimates 117,000 children face food insecurity.

Second Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Natalie Jayroe says the state’s decision not to participate in the Summer EBT program creates a greater need for food assistance.

“It’s disappointing for us because there are a lot of Louisiana children that aren’t going to benefit from this program while most of the rest of the country are, and it’s $71 million worth of benefits that Louisiana loses out on from the federal government,” explained Jayroe.

A spokeswoman for Governor Jeff Landry released the following statement:

“Summer EBT is a pandemic era-related program that costs $7 million. The pandemic is over. Louisiana already administers robust social safety net programs, including SNAP, TANF, as well as the child nutrition programs, including the USDA Summer Food Service Program, the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program, the Seamless Summer Option, and WIC. This year, the Summer Food Service Program will offer meals-to-go. Under these numerous programs, every child will be able to receive the meals they need throughout the summer.”

In response, Jayroe said, “Yes, it was started during the pandemic and the pandemic is no longer here. But if it really is a good program and something that makes a difference for a lot of our families and the federal government’s willing to pay the majority of the cost, I’m for it. “

Because of the decision, Second Harvest Food Bank is going to double their summer feeding program, and the staff is hoping to increase the amount of food that’s distributed through their food pantries.

“All that, for us, depends on the support of the community and the support that we can get from individuals whether they contribute funding, or they come and volunteer, you know, volunteers are so incredibly important for us, so we’ll do as much as the community will support,” said Jayoe.

