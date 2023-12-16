Second Harvest teams up with OCPS to provide meals to families for the holidays

Saturday morning, Second Harvest and Orange County Public Schools handed out over 3,400 meals to families for the holidays.

Orange County students will be heading home for the two-week holiday vacation and many of the families rely on meals served at their schools.

Distributions were held at nine locations Saturday morning, Evans High, Oak Ridge High, Apopka Elementary, Englewood Elementary, Ivey Lane Elementary, Lawton Chiles Elementary, Maxey Elementary, Rock Lake Elementary, and Tangelo Elementary.

Second Harvest serves more than 300,000 meals daily to those in need across seven counties in Central Florida.

The Orange County Public School district provides over 40 million meal options for students in the district year around.

Over 3,400 Orange County families received meals for the holidays with the help of Second Harvest and Orange County Public Schools.

