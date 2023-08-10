Second High Desert teen arrested this week after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit

For the second time this week, High Desert deputies arrested a teenager after a vehicle pursuit, this time in Hesperia.

At 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, a Hesperia deputy attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle near Ranchero Road and Seventh Avenue.

When the deputy activated his lights and sirens, the rider rode away, beginning a 7.6-mile pursuit that reached nearly 65 mph, according to sheriff's officials. The chase included the rider failing to stop at multiple stop signs.

The rider eventually ran into a home but was later found by deputies.

The rider, a 13-year-old boy, was arrested and booked into the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley.

He faces suspected charges of evading police with disregard to public safety and evading police by driving opposite of traffic, authorities reported.

A 14-year-old Barstow boy on probation was arrested on suspicion of taking a Kia Optima and leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Victorville on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the Hesperia incident is asked to call the Hesperia sheriff’s station at (760) 947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

