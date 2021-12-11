Second High Point resident charged in killing

Dec. 10—GREENSBORO — A second High Point person has been charged with murder in a shooting that happened early last week in western Greensboro.

A 17-year-old, whose name was not released, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Tyrik Terrell Griffin, 21, of High Point was arrested Dec. 3 in the shooting Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54, of Greensboro, who was killed about 12:20 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 600 block of College Road, south of Friendly Avenue and in the Guilford College area. Babeker was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Griffin was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The Greensboro Police Department has not released any details about the shooting or any other actions surrounding it.