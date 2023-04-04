Second hit-and-run in same day kills bicyclist

Apr. 4—Police are looking for a motorist suspected of ramming and killing a bicyclist in east Bakersfield on Monday, the second hit-and-run to happen locally in the same day.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:59 p.m. and found a man suffering from major injuries lying the road, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said. It reported the suspect left the area before police arrived.

The bicyclist was riding west in the 2900 block of East Brundage Lane when he was struck by a vehicle heading the same direction, according to the release.

The Bakersfield Police Department didn't provide any identifying details about the suspect, and it's not known if alcohol, drugs or speed contributed to the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

Early Monday, a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle entering Highway 99 from 7th Standard Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. The driver fled before law enforcement arrived and found the victim lying in the road dead.