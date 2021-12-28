Second Hollsopple man charged in gun theft

Dec. 28—A Hollsopple man has been jailed, accused of stealing a handgun and passing it to a man who was later arrested at Wendy's in Richland Township, authorities said.

Township police charged Matthew James Blank, 31, of the 3300 block of Seanor Road, with theft and receiving stolen property.

According to a criminal complaint, Blank allegedly stole a 9mm Glock 19 and $1,100 from a woman living in Windber. The theft occurred between July 28 and Aug. 1.

Blank allegedly gave the gun to Tyler Jordan Peifer, 29, of Hollsopple, in exchange for a Sig Sauer handgun. Police allegedly found Peifer carrying the stolen 9mm Glock 19 while working his shift at Wendy's on Scalp Avenue.

Peifer was charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of marijuana. He remains free on unsecured bond.

Blank was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.