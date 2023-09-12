Second homicide in two days leaves 21-year-old man dead at apartment complex in Columbus

One man is dead in an overnight shooting that occurred at Wilson Apartments, according to the Columbus Police Department’s Twitter page.

The victim has been identified as Javon Cherrl Smith, 21, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan said Smith was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning. Bryan said an autopsy will be performed.

The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes unit is investigating the incident, according to authorities.

Wilson Apartments is located at 3400 8th Avenue. Another shooting was reported Monday on the police department’s Twitter page that occurred in the 3400 block of 8th Avenue that left one injured.

This is the second homicide within the past two days. Mardarrius Collier, 26, was pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m. Sunday after a shooting that occurred on Oates Avenue.

This at least the 38th homicide to occur in Columbus this year, according to a list compiled by the Ledger-Enquirer.