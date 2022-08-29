Second homicide victim of weekend in Fresno named, police say. He was near an apartment

A 20-year-old man was named as the victim of the second homicide of the weekend in Fresno, police said on Monday.

Monte Jordan, 20, was shot once around 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cornelia Avenue, which is northeast of the intersection of Polk and Ashlan avenues.

The bullet struck him in the upper torso as he stood in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments, police said. The reason behind the violence was not immediately known.

Despite life-saving measures from emergency medical personnel, Jordan died at the scene about 6:14 p.m., police have said.

Police have said early indications are the shooting was not gang related nor was it an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives are 559-498-STOP.

The shooting was the second homicide Saturday, and the 38th this year in Fresno. Police said the two deaths were not related.