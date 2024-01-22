Second ice storm in as many nights will likely affect the Topeka area Monday night

The second ice storm in as many nights is likely Monday night to affect Topeka and surrounding areas, the National Weather Service says.

Rain and freezing rain are expected late Monday and early Tuesday in the 23 counties the weather service's Topeka office covers in north-central, northeast and east-central Kansas, that office said in a graphic posted on its website.

"Confidence is medium in precipitation type with this round as temperatures remain near freezing and a degree or two will be the determining factor in rain vs. freezing rain," the graphic said.

The National Weather Service's Topeka office posted this graphic on its website showing the anticipated precipitation types and timing for rain and freezing rain expected late Monday and early Tuesday in northeast Kansas.

Overall ice accumulations of 0.01 inches to 0.05 inches are expected, it said.

A 20% to 30% chance for snow to mix in is predicted, the graphic added.

Freezing rain Sunday night left a glaze of ice on streets and roads in the Topeka area, playing a role in some traffic crashes that occurred Monday morning.

