A second inmate at Alvin S. Glenn died at the jail in January

A second inmate detained at Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn detention center died during January, according to state records.

Demond Thompson was committed to the jail on Jan. 17 at 2:07 a.m. on a charge of possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine. He died at 4:20 a.m. that same day, according to an inmate death report filed with the state Department of Corrections. Thompson’s date of birth was redacted from that document.

An autopsy was ordered for Thompson. At the time the report was completed, Thompson’s cause of death was listed as pending a toxicology report.

The State has reached out to the Richland County Coroner’s Office as well as a spokesperson for Richland County for more information.

Thompson’s death preceded the murder of Antonius Randolph at the detention center Jan. 27. Five people have been charged in his death.

Two others have died at the jail in the last 12 months.

Thirty-eight-year-old James Mitchell was found dead Dec. 7 at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center, but that’s all the information that has been shared about his death.

In February 2022, 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead in his cell at the jail. An autopsy revealed he died of dehydration, and a report noted he had rat bites on his body. The Richland County Coroner deemed the death a homicide.