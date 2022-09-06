Second inmate dies at Santa Fe County jail

Sep. 6—A man died in the Santa Fe County jail less than 24 hours from when he was booked into the facility Saturday, county spokeswoman Sara Smith confirmed Monday.

Court records show Cristian Marban-Tafoya, 28, was charged Friday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a household member, battery on a household member, assault on a household member and criminal damage to the property of a household member.

He was booked into the jail at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, jail logs show, and recorded as "released" at 8:33 a.m. Sunday.

Smith did not provide further information on the circumstances surrounding Marban-Tafoya's death.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator could not be reached Monday to comment on cause of his death.

Court records show a criminal complaint was filed Friday for Marban-Tafoya, but the document was not accessible online Monday.

Marban-Tafoya was the second inmate to die in county custody in less than a month. Andrea Deleon died Aug. 16

Deleon, 39, was had been booked into the jail on two counts of battery upon a health care worker and one count of assault upon a health care worker, according to court records.

Her cause of of death has not yet been publicly released.