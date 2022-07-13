Second inmate who escaped from correctional center in Cincinnati re-arrested

One of two inmates who escaped from a correctional center in Camp Washington on Monday has been re-arrested, according to our news partners at WCPO.

According to Hamilton County officials, Shawn Black was found in North College Hill, WCPO reported. North College Hill Police arrested him after an incident earlier Wednesday, Lt. Keith Boeing with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.

Boeing would not elaborate on what that incident was and deferred to North College Hill Police, WCPO reported.

>> RELATED: Tactical team shoots escaped inmate holding woman at knife point at Mason hotel, prosecutor says

Black has been transported to a hospital after he suffered from an unknown medical condition, Boeing said. He would not elaborate on the case North College Hill Police is investigating.

The other inmate who escaped with Black, Thomas Cromwell, was shot to death by police less than one day after his escape. Police said he held a woman at knife point inside a Mason hotel room in a nearly-12-hours-long standoff with SWAT officers, according to WCPO.

>> Officer injured in Warren County shooting identified; Coroner IDs suspect shot, killed

Black and Cromwell were discovered missing when staff conducted a round and discovered bedding and clothes made in the shape of a person on Cromwell’s bed, investigators said. After a headcount, authorities discovered that Black was also missing.

Investigators said the men escaped through a broken window. On Wednesday, the executive director of River City Correctional Center, Scott McVey, said inmates pulled out caulking around the window and pulled the glass out.

The chief of security said staff found the window on July 6 and temporarily fixed it with plywood, WCPO reported.

According to WCPO, McVey said the center does not have the same kind of security as the Hamilton County Justice Center or even a typical jail, because it is a center focused on community service, drug treatment and educational services catered to low-level offenders. Despite that, escaping from the facility still incurs a felony escape charge, McVey said.

Story continues



























