Second inmate who escaped detention center arrested

Oct. 2—An escapee from the Madison County jail has been found after nearly a month on the run.

According to a citation of the incident, the inmate allegedly "walked away," while assisting with the maintenance of the Madison County Detention Center under the supervision of a deputy jailer.

Justin Richardson, 32, Richmond, was incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center for a parole violation. He then escaped Sept. 2 along with Bryan Jones, 31.

Jones was captured on Sept. 8.

Richardson, however, was not apprehended until Tuesday when Richmond police arrested him. Richardson was charged with second-degree escape and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

According to a citation, on Tuesday, Richardson was arrested on a warrant.

During a search of Richardson, an officer located a folded post-it note in Richardson's left pants pocket, which he allegedly said was "dope."

Inside the folded paper was a brown powder substance suspected to be heroin. Before searching Richardson, he allegedly admitted to the possession of Neurontin.

Upon searching Richardson, the officer located eight yellow capsules with IP 102 imprinted on them, suspected to be Gabapentin 3000 milligrams and one white pill with NT 151 imprinted, on it suspected to be Gabapentin 800 milligrams.

Richardson was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.