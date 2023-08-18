Second inmate in a week dies inside Fulton County Jail

The second inmate in less than a week has died while in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Alexander Hawkins, 66, was found unresponsive in a medical unit cell on Thursday morning, according to officials.

Medical personnel at the jail tried reviving Hawkins but were not able to.

On July 31, Hawkins was taken to the Atlanta City Detention Center. His case was bound over to Fulton County Superior Court after a hearing the next day.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on August 5 where he was held on a $5,000 bond for a shoplifting charge.

Last week, Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco reported that Christopher Smith, 34, was also found unresponsive in a medical unit cell. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead early Friday Morning.

Smith had been in jail awaiting trial without bond for nearly four years on a long list of charges including violation of street gang terrorism, cruelty to children and armed robbery.

Hawkins is the seventh person to die in the jail this year.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

