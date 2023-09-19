Second inmate in week's time dies at Chatham County Detention Center

For the second time in less than a week, an inmate has died at the Chatham County Detention Center.

According to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, a Chatham County Sheriff’s officer discovered detainee Marco Danton Ochoa unresponsive in his cell around 4:13 p.m. on Monday. Officers, medical staff and Emergency Medical Services attempted life-saving measures. He was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, where was was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Region 5 is leading the investigation to determine the cause of Ochoa’s death. Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher will hold a media conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to arrest and booking records, Ochoa, 34, has been involved in the court system since 1997, beginning with burglary and entering autos. His latest arrest on aggravated child molestation charges and statutory rape occurred in February.

According to CCSO records, 17 inmates have died at the jail since 2016. Investigations revealed that eight of those deaths were by suicide, three by disease, one by natural causes and one by overdose. Ochoa’s death comes four days after another inmate, Lloyd James, died at the jail. The GBI is also conducting an investigation into the cause of James’ death.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Second Chatham County jail inmate dies in less than one week