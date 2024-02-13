Second Japanese H3 launch test scrubbed over weather concerns

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency has delayed the second test launch of its H3 launch vehicle after a previous test (pictured in 2023) ended in failure. File Photo by Jiji Press Japan for EPA-EFE

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has postponed the second test launch of its H3 Launch Vehicle due to weather conditions.

"The launch was postponed due to the expected deterioration of weather on the day of the launch," JAXA said in a press release Tuesday.

The vehicle was scheduled to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center Thursday.

A March attempt to launch the H3 ended with the launch vehicle being automatically destroyed when the second stage engine failed to ignite.

An analysis by JAXA determined that an electrical failure of some kind was responsible for the errant second stage.

Before being scrubbed, Thursday's launch was to have involved a dummy satellite that is designed to match the weight of an actual future payload. In addition to the replica satellite, the vehicle was to have carried two micro satellites into orbit, as well.

The previous H3 launch attempt resulted in the destruction of the Advanced Land Observing Satellite-3, a satellite that was designed to help Japan improve its disaster response.

The Japanese government hopes the new launch vehicle will help Japan compete in the satellite launch industry.

An updated launch schedule has not yet been announced.