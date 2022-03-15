Second journalist working for Fox News killed in Ukraine -network

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A second journalist working for Fox News Channel was killed in Ukraine in the same incident in which a Fox cameraman died when their vehicle was struck on Monday by incoming fire, the cable network said on Tuesday.

Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for Fox News, was killed alongside cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, the network said.

