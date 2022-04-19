Second jury finds Stow man guilty of 2020 murder in case where key witness was killed

It took about four hours for a jury to find a Stow man guilty on all charges related to the murder of Dee'Arius Reese, 20, who was shot outside an Akron town home apartment in October 2020.

Terrian Wray, 22, of Stow, was charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability due to a prior felony Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty's courtroom.

Dee'Arius Reese

The decision came after a second jury in the case was seated April 12. The first jury could not reach a consensus in August and a mistrial was declared.

The defense's closing arguments were made Tuesday morning by Wray's attorney Eddie Sipplen, and the jury went into deliberations around noon. They reached their verdict just before 4 p.m.

Around a dozen of Reese's family members crowded the courtroom's front row, with about a half-dozen of Wray's family and friends behind them.

Muffled crying erupted from both sides, and two women from the back row made their way out of the courtroom in tears as the jury foreman announced "guilty" to the first of the charges.

Family members embrace as the jury finds Terrian Wray guilty on all charges Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Wray had entered the courtroom smiling, though his expression became more subdued as the final verdicts were read.

Sipplen later said there will be appeals, but he had anticipated another hung jury or acquittal. He also said his client had appeared confident because Wray felt the trial was fair.

"Based on the evidence that was presented, that was my feeling ... but, the jury heard it. I believe he had a fair trial. This is our jury system," he said. "He knew that he had a fair trial, but you never know what a jury is going to find."

Reese's family and friends declined to comment, one member stating they were "overwhelmed."

Sentencing is scheduled for May 5 at 9 a.m.

Twice in court, witness murdered

The initial jury in the case deliberated about 10 hours over two days last August without reaching a decision, even after McCarty ordered them back to discuss their differences on the second day to attempt a resolution.

Akron police found Reese with multiple gunshot wounds about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020, inside an apartment in the 1200 block of McMillan Circle in East Akron. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

At the time, Reese was staying in another part of the neighborhood and had been helping his friend Jac’Ques Elkins move following an argument Elkins had with his girlfriend, according to testimony on both sides.

Wray had been visiting the apartment complex and had been seen leaving in a car shortly before the shooting, but prosecutors claimed Wray was almost immediately dropped off and had the opportunity to shoot Reese.

Sipplen has argued that the only DNA evidence recovered at the scene belonged to Elkins and Elkins' girlfriend. He accused the witnesses of lying and police of conducting a sloppy investigation.

Elkins was killed in October 2021, shortly after the mistrial. Police are still investigating his death. His testimony from the first trial was read into the retrial's record.

Reese and Wray had been friends since they were young, according to family and friends. Wray was a former Stow-Munroe Falls High School football player, while Reese had played for East High School.

In an unrelated incident, Reese was one of two people shot at a Sept. 17, 2020, football game between East and Firestone high schools at Ellet high school. Reese was shot in the arm and a 40-year-old woman was hit in the leg.

Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-541-9433, or emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

