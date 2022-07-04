Second juvenile arrested in 17-year-old’s murder in Worcester

A second juvenile has been charged after the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Worcester and police say a third juvenile has been identified in the investigation.

The shooting happened on June 29th on Millbury Street just before 6 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released.

The first teenager charged in the case was arrested the following day. Investigators announced on Monday that the second suspect had been taken into custody. Their names have not been released.

Police on Monday thanked residents for their assistance in the investigation. They are asking anyone for information about the case to call 508-799-8651.

