Second juvenile charged in New Castle man's slaying

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A 15-year-old New Castle boy has become the second juvenile charged in last May's slaying of a local man.

In August, a 14-year-old New Castle youth, after being waived into adult jurisdiction, was charged with murder in the May 2 shooting death of 47-year--old Ernest Thornsberry Jr.

That defendant allegedly shot Thornsberry in the back of the head at 21st Street and A Avenue. His trial is set for March 11 in Henry Circuit Court 1.

On Nov. 14, a second juvenile, the 15-year-old New Castle youth, was charged as a co-defendant in the murder case after also being waived into adult court.

The second youth is accused of providing the 14-year-old boy with the handgun used in the slaying.

He is charged, in Circuit Court 1, with aiding, inducing or causing murder and unlawful transfer of a handgun.

At an initial hearing held last week, that juvenile also received a March 11 trial date.

According to court documents, the 15-year-old boy told investigators he gave his younger co-defendant — who had made remarks about wanting to shoot someone — a handgun that belonged to the older boy's stepfather.

After the slaying, the firearm was recovered under a storage shed outside a home in the 1600 block of H Avenue. A police report indicated the gun was in a plastic bag and wrapped in a shirt.

According to affidavits, the youth accused of firing the fatal gunshot and other juveniles said they had approached Thornsberry from behind as he walked on A Avenue and at first shouted insults at him, then threw rocks in his direction.

Thornsberry reportedly told the juveniles to leave him alone. When that did not happen, he displayed a pocket knife, according to the younger defendant, who told police he had responded by pulling a 9mm handgun from his pants, firing one shot into the air, and then two shots in the direction of Thornsberry.

Police said the younger teen at first denied any knowledge of the shooting, then indicated another person had fired the gunshots, and finally told officers, "I did it."

In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a standard 55-year prison term. The handgun charge also filed against the older of the boys is a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

In most instances, The Star Press does not publish the name of criminal defendants under the age of 16 prior to a conviction.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Second juvenile charged in New Castle man's slaying