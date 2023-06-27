Second juvenile charged in teen girl's death

Jun. 26—A second juvenile has been charged in last week's fatal shooting of a teen near Ben Hawes Park.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office charged the 17 year-old juvenile Monday with possession of a handgun by a minor, unlawfully permitting/providing a handgun to a minor and tampering with physical evidence in last week's fatal shooting, which killed 16 year-old Gay Mee Paw.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder in the shooting. Paw's body was found on Willet Road near the park. She was transported to Owensboro Health and later died of her injuries.

"When we were looking at where the firearm that was used came from, that led us to question the other juvenile," Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said Monday.

The gun did not belong to the 17 year-old's parents, Youngman said. Detectives are still investigating the source of the firearm, he said.

There was evidence to indicate the 17-year-old was at the scene when the shooting occurred, but that is still under investigation, Youngman said.

The 17-year-old was charged after consultation with Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel and County Attorney John Burlew, Youngman said. The charge of unlawfully permitting a minor to possess a handgun was "a good fit, given the circumstances" of the incident, Youngman said.

The 17-year-old was transported to the juvenile detention center in Warren County, a sheriff's office press release says. The 16-year-old charged with murder is also incarcerated.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

"I feel confident at this point we have a very clear picture of what took place, but we have a few people to talk to," Youngman said.