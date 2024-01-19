Second juvenile marks fourth arrest in deadly Bogalusa shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The Bogalusa Police Department announced that a second person was arrested in the deadly Jan. 11 shooting outside a Bogalusa High School gym.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, a 17-year-old into custody for their direct involvement in the crime, according to officers.

Detectives located and arrested the unidentified teenager early Thursday, and booked him on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, an assortment of firearm offenses, and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.

On Jan. 11, police responded to the call of a double shooting outside the gym filled with families attending a basketball game. When they arrived, officers discovered a 14-year-old had been killed and a 12-year-old wounded.

This arrest marks the fourth in the case after a 16-year-old suspect, 18-year-old Caleb Moss and 21-year-old JaMichael Spikes were all taken into custody.

Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong posted to Facebook, a response to an allegation of his family members being involved in the shooting.

“Let me be clear: I don’t condone wrongdoing so run with whatever narrative you’d like. Another elected official’s kids has been at the center of MULTIPLE incidents for years and I have yet to see her mentioned in this way. In America, we can’t help what family members do—that’s the same tired excuse we constantly get about topics such as slavery. And I didn’t hear a peep when the last mayor’s dad was arrested in a federal drug bust. But hey, anything to mention the mayor I guess! I’m not responsible for anyone else’s actions and I stand on that,” said Truong.

Multiple arrests have been made and officers say more are expected in the near future as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call BPD CID at (985)-732-6238 or Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

