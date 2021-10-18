A second Kansas City Chiefs superfan banned from Arrowhead Stadium after viral fight

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed on Monday the team has banned a superfan who goes by the moniker “Red Xtreme” for his role in a fight inside Arrowhead Stadium that was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

Red Xtreme, whose real name is Tim Oerman, said on his Twitter page that he is prohibited from entering the stadium for a year. The team said it imposed a one-year ban.

“I did get a one yr ban. I am going to appeal it but will alao respect their choice if the leave me banned. I broke the Fana code of conduct. Did I jave a good reason yes assualtmy wife and I and I reacted. But I broke the policy.” Oerman wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The tweets have since been removed.

Oerman and another fan Ty Rowton, known as X-Factor, fought briefly during the first half of the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 10.

The video showed Oerman allegedly punch Rowton, who is seen tumbling down a flight of stadium stairs. The video was viewed more than one million times on Twitter before it was taken down.

Rowton said last week that he received a letter from the team alerting him that he had banned for violating of the Fan Code of Conduct. The letter advised Rowton that his season tickets are revoked and he is no longer allowed to attend games or Chiefs events.

“Your future presence in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and/or any Chiefs controlled parking lots or similar areas, as well as any Chiefs sponsored events is trespass and the Chiefs will involve law enforcement and seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” the letter said.