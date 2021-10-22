Second Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting of woman selling PlayStation

A second man has been charged in the Aug. 23 homicide of a woman who was selling a PlayStation on Facebook Marketplace.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Raynell Muldrew-Golston, 21, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Twenty-seven-year-old Randie Smith was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of the BP gas station at Independence Avenue and Paseo Blvd. Prosecutors said Smith was meeting a potential buyer for a PlayStation 4 gaming console that she had for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Video surveillance footage showed two men approaching Smith after she parked.

One of the men approached the passenger side of her car and fired a bullet at Smith’s windshield. She drove away, but lost control of the car and hit a pole. As a result, her vehicle overturned.

Keron Black, 18, was also charged in the shooting.

Muldrew-Golston told police he did something stupid because he was scared, according to the prosecutor’s office. Prosecutors requested a $150,000 bond.